K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Man Appears In Court, Charged With Attempt Car Hijacking.

: 02/21/2020 - 13:53
Author: Ciara Plunkett
court_house_plaque_english_and_irish_generic.jpg

A 28 year old man has appeared in court charged in connection with an attempted car hijacking in Finglas, Dublin on Tuesday.

Martin Reilly of Tailteann Drive, Navan, Co. Meath faces a charge of unlawfully seizing a vehicle as well as producing a syringe with intent to threaten or harm.

He was arrested at Charlestown Shopping Centre on Tuesday evening.

Mr Reilly faces further charges of theft, possession of stolen property and burglary all of which are alleged to have happened on the same date.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court next Tuesday.

 

Stock image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!