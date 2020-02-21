Man Appears In Court, Charged With Attempt Car Hijacking.

A 28 year old man has appeared in court charged in connection with an attempted car hijacking in Finglas, Dublin on Tuesday.

Martin Reilly of Tailteann Drive, Navan, Co. Meath faces a charge of unlawfully seizing a vehicle as well as producing a syringe with intent to threaten or harm.

He was arrested at Charlestown Shopping Centre on Tuesday evening.

Mr Reilly faces further charges of theft, possession of stolen property and burglary all of which are alleged to have happened on the same date.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court next Tuesday.

