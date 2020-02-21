Friday Night Rhythm

Architects Appointed To Up-Date Wonderful Barn Conservation Plan.

: 02/21/2020 - 16:33
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Howley Hayes Architects have been appointed to revise and update the Conservation Plan for Leixlip's The Wonderful Barn.

Kildare County Council, responding to questions from Social Democrats Cllr., Nuala Kileen, says this  will inform the preparation of a plan to develop the buildings and amenity lands.

KCC hopes this plan will be finished b the end of March.

Thereafter, however, progress of the plan will be subject to staff resources and progressing other  commitments around the county.

 

File image: Wonderful Barn/RollingNews

