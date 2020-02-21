Friday Night Rhythm

Members Of The Public Invited To Kildare JPC Meeting.

: 02/21/2020 - 17:17
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Members of the public are being invited to the next meeting of the Kildare Joint Policing Committee.

The JPC has 35 members, drawn from An Garda Siochana, the local community, elected representatives and Kildare County Council.

The gathering takes place in Aras Cill Dara on March 2nd.

 

