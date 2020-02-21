Removal Of Oil From Cork Ghost Ship Progressing Well.

Cork County Council says its marine contractor is progressing well with preparations to remove oil and other materials from a cargo ship in County Cork.

The ghostship washed up on rocks in Ballycotton last Sunday with nobody on board during Storm Dennis.

Its Oil Spill Assessment Team says this work will continue throughout the weekend before the materials are removed by helicopter on Tuesday, weather-permitting.

The Council is again asking the public to stay away from the wreck, as it's located on a dangerous and inaccessible stretch of coastline and is in an unstable condition.