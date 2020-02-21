County-Wide Kildare Speed Limit Review To Be Completed In Q4.

Kildare County Council expects to have its county-wide speed limit review completed by next Winter.

It has to follow a statutory process in completing the examination of all speed limits in the county.

This won't include motorways.

KCC says it is preparing a document “Schedule of Proposed Amendments” to be presented to the each of municipal district elected members in the Quarter 2, 2020.

The council, in responding to Fianna Fáil Cllr, Michael Coleman, says once that schedule is approved, “The Draft Bye-Laws Revision A” can be written and prepared for public consultation

File image: RollingNews