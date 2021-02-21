Vaccination Centre In Wicklow Dropped From The List Of Venues Revealed By The HSE.

A vaccintion centre in Wicklow is the latest location to be dropped from the list of venues revealed by the HSE.

The second centre to be cut, the Charlesland golf club in Greystones, was one of two centres due to be set up in the county.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, Gabriel Dooley managing director of Dooley Auctioneers who manage the gold club, said the HSE dropped the club as a vaccination centre on Friday.

Dooley said he was surprised the club was included on the list as no contracts had been signed.

The Seven Oaks hotel in Carlow was the first site to be dropped from the original list, with the HSE deeming the location too small.