Gardaí are appealing for help in tracing the whereabouts of a 35 year old man from Kildare.

Donatas Vandalauskas has been missing from the Carbury area since last Wednesday.

He's described as being 5 foot 8 and was last seen in the St. Patrick's Wood area of Edenderry wearing a black leather jacket and jeans.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Gardaí.