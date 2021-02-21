Listen: 679 New Cases Of Covid 19 & 1 Death Reported This Evening.

679 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed and 1 more patient with the virus has died.
230 of the new infections are in Dublin, with 59 in Limerick, 48 in Galway, 47 in Kildare and 29 in Tipperary.
The remaining 266 cases are spread across 19 other counties.
The country's 14 day incidence rate is 243 per 100 thousand people and 148 patients are being treated in intensive care.
Professor Gerry Killeen, Chair of Advanced Disease Pathology at University College Cork, says waiting for vaccines to give immunity will take far too long.
Stock image: Pixabay
*County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 20 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|
County
|
Today's cases (to midnight 20Feb2021)
|
5 day moving average (to midnight 20Feb2021)
|
14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (07Feb2021 to 20Feb2021)
|
New Cases during last 14 days (07Feb2021 to 20Feb2021)
|
Ireland
|
679
|
795
|
243.0
|
11,570
|
Offaly
|
25
|
25
|
431.0
|
336
|
Dublin
|
230
|
297
|
343.4
|
4,627
|
Galway
|
48
|
60
|
330.9
|
854
|
Monaghan
|
12
|
13
|
329.1
|
202
|
Laois
|
13
|
20
|
297.5
|
252
|
Louth
|
17
|
23
|
286.3
|
369
|
Kildare
|
47
|
50
|
270.1
|
601
|
Cavan
|
15
|
12
|
266.5
|
203
|
Waterford
|
23
|
23
|
265.1
|
308
|
Longford
|
<5
|
12
|
264.2
|
108
|
Limerick
|
59
|
44
|
258.1
|
503
|
Mayo
|
22
|
26
|
252.9
|
330
|
Meath
|
17
|
33
|
249.7
|
487
|
Carlow
|
9
|
7
|
249.4
|
142
|
Westmeath
|
14
|
15
|
238.8
|
212
|
Tipperary
|
29
|
28
|
188.7
|
301
|
Wexford
|
<5
|
10
|
171.0
|
256
|
Leitrim
|
0
|
3
|
152.9
|
49
|
Donegal
|
26
|
20
|
150.8
|
240
|
Clare
|
21
|
14
|
147.3
|
175
|
Wicklow
|
8
|
11
|
117.3
|
167
|
Kilkenny
|
15
|
8
|
107.8
|
107
|
Roscommon
|
0
|
4
|
105.4
|
68
|
Sligo
|
<5
|
3
|
103.8
|
68
|
Cork
|
13
|
31
|
97.6
|
530
|
Kerry
|
7
|
3
|
50.8
|
75
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.