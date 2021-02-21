Listen: 679 New Cases Of Covid 19 & 1 Death Reported This Evening.

679 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed and 1 more patient with the virus has died.

230 of the new infections are in Dublin, with 59 in Limerick, 48 in Galway, 47 in Kildare and 29 in Tipperary.

The remaining 266 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

The country's 14 day incidence rate is 243 per 100 thousand people and 148 patients are being treated in intensive care.

Professor Gerry Killeen, Chair of Advanced Disease Pathology at University College Cork, says waiting for vaccines to give immunity will take far too long.

Stock image: Pixabay

*County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 20 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases (to midnight 20Feb2021) 5 day moving average (to midnight 20Feb2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (07Feb2021 to 20Feb2021) New Cases during last 14 days (07Feb2021 to 20Feb2021) Ireland 679 795 243.0 11,570 Offaly 25 25 431.0 336 Dublin 230 297 343.4 4,627 Galway 48 60 330.9 854 Monaghan 12 13 329.1 202 Laois 13 20 297.5 252 Louth 17 23 286.3 369 Kildare 47 50 270.1 601 Cavan 15 12 266.5 203 Waterford 23 23 265.1 308 Longford <5 12 264.2 108 Limerick 59 44 258.1 503 Mayo 22 26 252.9 330 Meath 17 33 249.7 487 Carlow 9 7 249.4 142 Westmeath 14 15 238.8 212 Tipperary 29 28 188.7 301 Wexford <5 10 171.0 256 Leitrim 0 3 152.9 49 Donegal 26 20 150.8 240 Clare 21 14 147.3 175 Wicklow 8 11 117.3 167 Kilkenny 15 8 107.8 107 Roscommon 0 4 105.4 68 Sligo <5 3 103.8 68 Cork 13 31 97.6 530 Kerry 7 3 50.8 75

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.