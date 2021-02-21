Listen Live Logo

Listen: 679 New Cases Of Covid 19 & 1 Death Reported This Evening.

: 21/02/2021 - 18:14
Author: Ciara Plunkett
679 new cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed and 1 more patient with the virus has died.

230 of the new infections are in Dublin, with 59 in Limerick, 48 in Galway, 47 in Kildare and 29 in Tipperary.

The remaining 266 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

The country's 14 day incidence rate is 243 per 100 thousand people and 148 patients are being treated in intensive care.

Professor Gerry Killeen, Chair of Advanced Disease Pathology at University College Cork, says waiting for vaccines to give immunity will take far too long.

Stock image: Pixabay

 

*County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

 

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 20 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County

Today's cases (to midnight 20Feb2021)

5 day moving average (to midnight 20Feb2021)

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (07Feb2021 to 20Feb2021)

New Cases during last 14 days (07Feb2021 to 20Feb2021)

Ireland

679

795

243.0

11,570

Offaly

25

25

431.0

336

Dublin

230

297

343.4

4,627

Galway

48

60

330.9

854

Monaghan

12

13

329.1

202

Laois

13

20

297.5

252

Louth

17

23

286.3

369

Kildare

47

50

270.1

601

Cavan

15

12

266.5

203

Waterford

23

23

265.1

308

Longford

<5

12

264.2

108

Limerick

59

44

258.1

503

Mayo

22

26

252.9

330

Meath

17

33

249.7

487

Carlow

9

7

249.4

142

Westmeath

14

15

238.8

212

Tipperary

29

28

188.7

301

Wexford

<5

10

171.0

256

Leitrim

0

3

152.9

49

Donegal

26

20

150.8

240

Clare

21

14

147.3

175

Wicklow

8

11

117.3

167

Kilkenny

15

8

107.8

107

Roscommon

0

4

105.4

68

Sligo

<5

3

103.8

68

Cork

13

31

97.6

530

Kerry

7

3

50.8

75

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

 

 

