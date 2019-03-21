Listen: PAC Chair Calls For Criminal Investigation In To Deaths At Portlaoise Hospital.

The chair of the Public Accounts Committee is calling for a criminal investigation into the cover-up of deaths at Portlaoise Hospital.

It comes as Roisin Molloy, the mother of a baby who died at the facility, says her family is being excluded from a review into avoidable deaths there.

Fianna Fáil's Sean Fleming says he's lost all confidence in the HSE's ability to deal with major incidents in hospitals as they have no re-training courses in place for consultants who get it wrong.

Speaking to Midlands 103, Deputy Fleming believes families in that position should consider going to the Gardaí;