In the UK,

The teenage killer of a six year old girl on the Isle of Bute has been jailed for at least 27 years.

Throughout his trial Aaron Campbell denied murdering Alesha MacPhail last year, but admitted his guilt before his sentencing at the High Court in Glasgow.

Sky's Scotland Correspondent, James Matthews, says the little girl's family were furious as the 16-year-old was led to away to start his life sentence: