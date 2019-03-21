Nite Trax

Facebook Is Failing To Store Millions Of Users' Passwords Correctly

03/21/2019
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Facebook has been failing to store millions of its users passwords properly.

The issue - which meant passwords could be seen by Facebook's employees - was found as part of a routine security review in January.

The social media giant says the issue has been fixed and there's no evidence that any Facebook employee abused them.

The company says it will notify anyone affected as a precaution, which includes hundreds of millions of Facebook Lite users, tens of millions of other Facebook users, and tens of thousands of Instagram users

 

