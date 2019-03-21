Nite Trax

12am - 1am

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Proposals For Monasterevin Services Station Published.

: 03/21/2019 - 17:22
Author: Ciara Plunkett
blueprint_2_pixabay.jpg

A proposal for a service station at Mayfield, Monasterevin, have been published

Conor Furey & Associates Limited has submitted a planning application to Kildare County Council, seeking leave for an off-line service station.

The application includes 16 fuel dispenses, a 2 storey amenity building, 147 car parking spaces, 33 HVG spaces and 9 electric charge points.

Kildare County Council is scheduled to issue a decision on May 14th.

**Stock image: Pixabay

The development description is as follows:
"the construction of an off-line motorway services station to include: (a) 8 No. island forecourt fuel area with canopy consisting of 16 No. fuel dispensers; (b) 2 No. island HCV facility with canopy consisting of 4 No. fuel dispensers; (c) 2 storey amenity building (1,656 sqm gross floor area) part double height at ground floor containing 1 No. shop (max. 100 sqm net floor space including off-licence area), food court at ground and first floor level to include restaurant/café and associated communal seating, 2 No. meeting rooms, toilet and baby changing facilities and storage areas; (d) Open aired yard/refuse area; (e) Outdoor seating and play areas; (f) Drive-thru facility to side and rear of amenity building; (g) New site entrance off the L81760; (h) 147 No. car parking spaces, 33 No. HGV parking spaces, 6 No. coach parking spaces, 11 No. motorcycle parking and 9 No. electric charge points; (j) Ancillary signage on the amenity building and 2 No. double sided totem signs, both illuminated and non-illuminated; (k) Underground fuel storage tanks and designated offset fill points; (l) New packaged effluent treatment system and associated percolation area; (m) All ancillary site development works and services including surface water drainage system, air/water service area, building signage, landscaping, boundary treatments and future access to remaining lands
Development Address: Mayfield,,Monasterevin,,Co. Kildare."

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!