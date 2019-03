Irish Ferries has offered its condolences to the family of a man in his twenties who died in a workplace accident at Rosslare Europort this morning.

The company has confirmed that there was a "very serious incident" involving a crew member of the Isle of Inishmore ship at around a quarter to eight.

It happened as workers were loading freight cargo onto the ship.

The Health and Safety Authority has launched an investigation into the death and the coroner has been notified.