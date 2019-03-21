Nite Trax

Drugs Valued At €320,000 Seized In Galway.

: 03/21/2019 - 17:48
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Cannabis and cocaine believed to be worth €320,000 has been seized in Galway.

A gun was also found during an organised crime search at a house in East Galway this morning.

Two men, in their twenties and forties, were arrested at the scene.

They're both being held at Galway Garda Station.

