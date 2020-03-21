Saturday Sportsbeat

Local & Regional Newspaper Group Lays Off Staff Amid Covid 19.

: 03/21/2020 - 09:07
Author: Ciara Plunkett
One of the country's biggest local and regional newspaper groups announced last night it will lay off some staff temporarily due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Celtic Media says it will continue to publish five weekly papers, but the decision has come due to falling revenues.

The company employs 90 people.

