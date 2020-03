In Italy, doctors say hospitals are on the brink of collapse as they struggle to deal with the number of patients.

Deaths there surged by 627 in a day to 4,032 - by far the largest daily rise since the coronavirus outbreak emerged.

In the US, Illinois and New York state have joined California in ordering all residents to stay in their homes.

Meanwhile in the UK, all pubs, restaurants, have been told not to open from today, to contain the spread of Covid-19.