In the UK, a 50-year-old man's been jailed for falsely claiming to be a resident of Grenfell Tower.

Sheffick Brimer has been sentenced to five years in prison after he said he lived in a flat with two people who were killed in the fire in 2017.

A local authority spent over 30 thousand pounds providing him with accommodation for six months.

File image: Grenfell Tower, 14/06/17.