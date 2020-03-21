Saturday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Eoin Beatty & Sarah Peppard

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

IOC President: Cancelling Olympic Games In Not On The Agenda.

: 03/21/2020 - 10:18
Author: Ciara Plunkett
olympic_rings_1_graphic_logo_wikipedia.png

The International Olympic Committee president, Thomas Bach, insists that cancelling the Games is not on their agenda.

Bach says they owe it to the athletes and their audience to go ahead if possible.

The British Olmypic swimming trials though have been cancelled.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!