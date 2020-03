The British Prime Minister's told people "not be tempted to go out" as he ordered the closure of bars, pubs and restaurants across the UK.

The measure follows the closures of schools yesterday and is aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

In the north, 86 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, with one death.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill's urging people not to be tempted to socialise this weekend:

File image: Boris Johnson/RollingNews