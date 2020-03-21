Saturday Sportsbeat

A Motorcyclist Has Been Killed In A Collision In Down.

: 03/21/2020 - 10:35
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A motorcyclist has been killed following a crash in Co. Down.

The two-vehicle collision happened on the Belfast Road in Bangor just after 5:30pm yesterday.

The victim, a 56-year-old man, died at the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

