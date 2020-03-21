Saturday Sportsbeat

Just Eat Announces Supports For Restaurants Impacted By Covid 19.

: 03/21/2020 - 10:57
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Just Eat has introduced new supports to help the restaurants hit by the Covid-19 crisis.

It includes reduced commission for outlets already signed up to the service and the scrapping of fees for new businesses.

The changes will operate for the next 30 days.
 

