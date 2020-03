Five people have died on the country's roads in the past 72 hours, including a woman in Co. Kildare.

The Road Safety Authority's reminding drivers to slow down and keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front.

The latest fatality was a teenage girl who was hit by a jeep in Co. Offaly yesterday evening.

And a woman pedestrian in her 80s was killed in a collision involving a truck on Clane Main Street on Thursday.

Brian Farrell from the RSA says it's been a tough few days: