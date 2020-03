The Health Minister's encouraging us to stay in in touch with friends and relatives this weekend - but keep our physical distance.

Another 126 people tested positive for coronavirus in the Republic yesterday, bringing the total to 683.

As of Wednesday, half of the cases are in Dublin - while Monaghan is the only county that is yet to have a diagnosis of Covid-19.

In a message on social media, Health Minister Simon Harris urged people to keep their distance:

File image: SImon Harris/RollingNews