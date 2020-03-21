Saturday Night Party

Listen: A Group Of Irish People Are Stranded In Peru Because Of Covid 19.

: 03/21/2020 - 16:43
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Minister for Foreign Affairs has appealed to a group of Irish citizen stranded in lockdown in Peru to stay calm and patient.

Up to 60 tourists have no idea if they will be able to make it home, after the South American country closed it's borders on March 16th in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The Irish Embassy there hasn't yet managed to charter a flight to bring them home, and now Peruvian authorities have banned international commercial travel from tomorrow.

Vet, Lorna Moore from Offaly and her boyfriend are stuck in Lima.

She says it's a tense and worrying time.

File image: Foreign Affairs Minister, Simon Coveney.

