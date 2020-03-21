Saturday Night Party

102 People Have Been Diagnosed With Covid 19 In The Last Hours.

: 03/21/2020 - 19:16
Author: Ciara Plunkett
102 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland.in the last 24 hours.

 There are now 785 confirmed cases here, of which 18 are in Co Kildare.

In a statement tonight, the Dept, of Health says "The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread."

 Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 19 March (584 cases), shows that:

  • Of the 584 cases notified, 55% are male and 44% are female, with 29 clusters involving 157 cases.
  • The median age of confirmed cases is 44 years
  • 30% of cases have been hospitalised
  • 13 cases admitted to ICU - representing 2% of all cases hospitalised
  • 147 cases - 25% of cases are associated with healthcare workers
  • Dublin has the highest number of cases at 55%, followed by Cork 15%

 Of those for whom transmission status is known, community transmission accounts for 42%, close contact accounts for 23%, travel abroad accounts for 35%.

 

The Health (Preservation and Protection and other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest) Act 2020 was signed into law by the President of Ireland on Friday, 20 March. This Act empowers the Minister for Health to prohibit and restrict the holding of certain events, and to close certain premises, for example public houses.

 

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The Department is aware that pubs in some areas of the country are continuing to open, in contravention of existing public health advice.

 

"If any such premises become known to us, the Minister will be advised to use his regulatory powers to enforce the temporary closure of premises in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19. 

 

“We are also asking An Garda Siochana to assist in encouraging the public to abide by the public health advice on social distancing by encouraging any groups congregating in public to disperse.”

 

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “We must continue in our efforts to limit the spread of Covid-19 together, as a society, to protect our healthcare workers and our most vulnerable.”

 

 

   

 
 
   

 

Case analysis as at midnight 19 March - Source: HSPC
       

Total number of cases

584

    

Total number hospitalised

173

    

Total number admitted to ICU

13

    

Tiotal number of deaths

3

    

Case fatality rate

0.5

    

Total number of healthcare workers

147

    

Number clusters notified

29

    

Median age

44

    
       
       

Gender

Number

% of Total

  

Female

257

44%

  

Male

320

55%

  

Unknown

7

1%

  

Total

584

    
       
       

Age Group

Number

% of Total

Age specific incidence

>1

2

0%

0.3

1 - 4

2

0%

0.3

5 - 14

10

2%

1.8

15 - 24

56

10%

9.6

25 - 34

110

19%

18.8

35 - 44

121

21%

20.7

45 - 54

95

16%

16.3

55 - 64

85

15%

14.6

65+

102

17%

17.5

Unknown

1

0%

0.2

Total

584

    
       

Transmission Classification

      

Community transmission

179

    

Close contact with confirmed case

97

    

Travel Abroad

148

    
       

Under investigation

160

    
       
       

Healthcare workers

      

Travel related

44

30%

  

No foreign travel

96

65%

  

Under investigation

7

5%

  

Total

147

    
       
       

Hospitalised by Age Group

      

>5

2

1%

  

5 - 14

1

1%

  

15 - 24

9

5%

  

25 - 34

24

14%

  

35 - 44

18

10%

  

45 - 54

28

16%

  

55 - 64

31

18%

  

65+

60

35%

  
 

173

    
       

County

      

Carlow

<=5

0%

  

Cavan

<=5

0%

  

Clare

7

1%

  

Cork

88

15%

  

Donegal

<=5

1%

  

Dublin

320

55%

  

Galway

21

4%

  

Kerry

8

1%

  

Kildare

18

3%

  

Kilkenny

11

2%

  

Laois

<=5

1%

  

Letrim

<=5

0%

  

Limerick

15

3%

  

Longford

<=5

1%

  

Louth

9

2%

  

Mayo

<=5

0%

  

Meath

10

2%

  

Offaly

7

1%

  

Roscommon

<=5

0%

  

Sligo

<=5

1%

  

Tipperary

<=5

1%

  

Waterford

8

1%

  

Westmeath

14

2%

  

Wexford

<=5

0%

  

Wicklow

17

3%

  
                 

