10,461 people in Co. Kildare have been diagnosed with Covid-19, since testing began, following 17 new cases last night

Nationally 9 deaths & 525 new cases were notified.

4,585 Covid-19 related deaths have taken place in Ireland.

A total of 229,831 cases have been notified, since testing began in Feburary 2020.

As of March 17th, 639, 586 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been nationally.

468,328 people have received their first dose.

171,258 people have received their second dose.

Image: Pixabay