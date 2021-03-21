13 People Being Treated For Confirmed Or Suspected Cases of Covid-19, At Naas General.

As of 8pm last night, 12 people were being treated for Covid-19 at Naas General Hospital.

1 patient was being treated at the facility, for a suspected case of the virus.

Dublin's St. James' Hospital had the highest amount of patients being treated for confirmed or suspected cases of Covid-19, in Ireland.

50 patients were being treated for confirmed cases of the virus, 59 people were being treated for suspected cases.

Yesterday evening, 17 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Co. Kildare

Nationally, 9 deaths & 525 new cases of the virus were notified.

Image: Rolling News