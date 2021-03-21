350 Patients Being Treated For Covid-19 In Ireland's Hospitals.

350 patients are being treated in Irish hospital due to Covid-19, according to the HSE.

There are 83 patients in intensive care units, almost half the number of people being treated on this day, last month.

Nationally, St. James', the Mater and Beaumont hospitals in Dublin are treating the highest number of ICU patients with the virus.

Today, it's expected that 1,100 elderly patients will get the protection of a Covid-19 vaccine, at the hub in Dublin City University.

GPs and their clinic teams administered around 3,000 doses at the university, yesterday.

Some of those inoculated were in the over-85 group, receiving their second dose, while patients aged 80 and over received their first.

