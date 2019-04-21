Sunday Favourites

Listen: 100 Dead, Hundreds Injured In Sri Lanka Explosions.

04/21/2019
Simon Doyle
Around 100 people have reportedly died and more than 400 have been injured in six explosions in and around Sri Lanka's capital.

The Reuters news agency has spoken to hospital officials and police in Colombo after hotels and churches were targeted on Easter Sunday.

The Irish Embassy in New Delhi in India says it is aware of the reports, and if consular assistance is required the embassy there can be contacted, as well as the Honorary Consulate in Columbo.

It is also advising people the Department of Foreign Affairs in Dublin can be contacted at 01- 408 2000.

Sky's Asia correspondent Tom Cheshire says the attacks appear to have been co-ordinated:
 

