Kildare Receive Nearly 5 Million Euro In SICAP Funding In Last Four Years.

Kildare received just under five million euro from the Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme in the last four years.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring released the SICAP figures from 2015 to 2019.

The programme was set up tackle poverty and social exclusion in local areas through local engagement and partnerships between individuals and community organisations.

Kildare have been allocated €4.927 million from the programme since 2015.

Of the €1.031 million allocated to the county this year, €536,518 thousand has been issued so far.

Stock Image.