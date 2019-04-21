Kildare Receives €4.6 Million For Housing Retrofitting In Last Six Years.

Kildare has received over €4.6 million for home retrofitting in the last six years.

Minister for Housing, Planning, and Local Government Eoghan Murphy released national figures from the Energy Efficiency/Retrofitting Programme this week.

The programme was launched in 2013 to upgrade the insulation and energy efficiency of social housing in each county.

Kildare has drawn down a total of €4,615,091 since the programme launched.

Over 68,000 social homes have been insulation retrofitted nationally since 2013, with a total exchequer spend of €128 million.

Stock Image.