Kildare Receives €4.6 Million For Housing Retrofitting In Last Six Years.

: 04/21/2019 - 11:26
Author: Simon Doyle
housing_estate_2.jpg

Kildare has received over €4.6 million for home retrofitting in the last six years.

Minister for Housing, Planning, and Local Government Eoghan Murphy released national figures from the Energy Efficiency/Retrofitting Programme this week.

The programme was launched in 2013 to upgrade the insulation and energy efficiency of social housing in each county. 

Kildare has drawn down a total of €4,615,091 since the programme launched.

Over 68,000 social homes have been insulation retrofitted nationally since 2013, with a total exchequer spend of €128 million.

 

 

Stock Image.

