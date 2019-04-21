Pope Francis Asks Catholics To 'Live For God' In Easter Message.

Pope Francis has the led the world's Roman Catholics into Easter.

He's addressed the faithful at a vigil mass at St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.

His Easter message called on the faithful to live 'for God' rather than wealth and success.

Meanwhile in his homily for Easter Sunday Mass Archbishop of Armagh Eamon Martin paid tribute to murdered journalist Lyra McKee.

He reminded his congregation that "We are called to be reconcilers and peacemakers, willing to help heal the wounds of the past in our families, society and Church".

