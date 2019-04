People in Kildare and nationwide have been warned against swimming in ESB reservoirs this Easter weekend.

The company has issued a warning to people to not use the reservoirs during the fine weather due to the dangers it could cause to swimmers.

Such reservoirs, including one in Leixlip, are deemed dangerous due to uneven ground, deep waters and fast-flowing currents.

Anyone with knowledge of swimmers in the Leixlip reservoir can contact the Leixlip Garda Station on (01) 666 7800.

