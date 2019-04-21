Death Toll Rises To Over 140 As President Higgins Condemns Sri Lanka Bombings.

President Michael D Higgins has expressed his sympathy for and solidarity with Sri Lanka following bomb explosions at a number of churches and hotels.

Approximately 140 people are dead and 400 others were injured in seven simultaneous blasts in the country's capital Colombo, and two other locations.

President Higgins condemned the bombings and said "the right to the freedom of worship is a fundamental right"

According to local reports, at least nine foreigners are among the dead.

Sri Lanka's prime minister says he strongly condemns the 'cowardly attacks.'

The Irish Embassy in New Delhi in India says if consular assistance is required the embassy there can be contacted, as well as the Honorary Consulate in Colombo.

The Department of Foreign Affairs in Dublin can also be contacted on 01 408 2000.

For now the advice from the Irish Diplomatic Service to people in the region is to follow the instructions and advice of local authorities and stay indoors where possible.

Stock Image.