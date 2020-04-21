Decision Due Today On Plans For Almost 3 Dozen New Homes In Castledermot.

A decision is due today on plans for almost 3 dozen new homes in Castledermot.

Masonbrook Holdings Limited is seeking planning permission for a total of 35 homes, in a mix of apartments and houses.

Its a three block development on a site at Barrack Road.

Kildare County Council's planners are scheduled to issue their determination today.

The development description is as follows:

"residential development consisting of 35 no. residential units with 27 no. houses and 8 no. apartments as follows: (a) 15 no. 2 storey, 3 bedroom terrace houses in blocks of 3 units on site 1-3 inclusive, 12-14 inclusive, 19-21 inclusive, 22-24 inclusive, and 25-27 inclusive. Block Type A/A1. (b) 1 no. 2 storey, 3 bedroom terrace block of 4 no. houses on site 15-18 inclusive. Block Type B. (c) 1 no. 2 storey, 2 bedroom terrace block of 6 houses on sites 4-9 inclusive. Block Type C. (d) 2 no. semi detached, single storey elderly houses on site 10 & 11. Block Type D. (e) 4 no. one bedroom apartments in a 2 storey block on site 28-31 inclusive. Block Type E. (f) 4 no. two bedroom apartments in a 2 storey block on sites 32-35 inclusive. Block Type F. (g) Landscaping, bin storage, 2 no. site access points, outfall drains and all associated site development works. Revised by significant further information consisting of; increased number of overall units from 35 to 52 units as follows: Residential development consisting of 52 no units as follows: (A) 3 no. 2 storey, 3 bedroom terrace houses on sites 1-3 inc Block D1. (B) 6 no. 2 storey, 2 bedroom terrace houses on sites 4-9 inc Block C. (C) 3 no. 2 storey, 3 bedroom detached houses on sites 10, 13 & 42, Blocks B/B1. (D) 4 no. 2 storey, 3 bedroom semi detached houses on sites, 11, 12, 43 & 44, Block A. (E) 4 no. one bedroom apartments in a s2 storey block, units 45-48. Block E. (F) 4 no. two bedroom apartments in a 2 storey block, units 49-52 inc. Block F. (G) 28 no. apartment units in 2 blocks of 14 units shown as Block G as follows: Block G, consists of 6 no. 2 bedroom apartments at ground floor level and 8 no. 3 bedroom duplex apartments at first & second floor level. Apartment service area at ground floor level consisting of bin storage, bicycle storage and general storage. (H) Landscaping, bin storage, car parking, boundary treatments and all associated site development works

Development Address:

Barrack Road,Castledermot,Co. Kildare"