There's a blood donation drive in Athy today, and anyone planning on giving blood will have to make an appointment to do so.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service is holding a clinic at the Church of Ireland Hall between 4.30pm and 9 O'clock

IBTS asking donors to make appointments before going to clinics, on 1850 731 137

IBTS says It says cancer patients, transplant cases and others with conditions that require ongoing support are relying on blood donors as much as ever.