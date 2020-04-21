Over 9,000 People Were On Waiting Lists For Various Forms Of Treatment At Naas General At The End Of March.

9,265 people were on waiting lists for various forms of treatment at Naas General Hospital at the end of March.

The data, from the National Treatment Purchase Fund, runs up to March 26th.

It shows 163 patients were on waiting lists for in-patients appointments at the Kildare facility.

Another 1,199 people were awaiting GI Endoscopy, and 8,265 patients were seeking in-patient apointments.

The March figure is a slight decrease on the 9,535 people were on waiting lists at Naas in February.

The data for last month also captures some of the elective procedures, surgenies and admissions cancelled or postponed because of Covid 19.