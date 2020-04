Repairs have begun this morning on a rupture to a water main affecting supplies to parts of Celbridge.

Crews began looking for the problem on Sunday, and continued yesterday.

The issue is impacting scores of homes and premises on the Hazelhatch and Ardclough roads.

Works began at 9am and are not scheduled for completion until 5pm.

It could take up to three hours, after that, for the system to refill and for normal supply to resume.

