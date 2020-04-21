Kildare Today

Listen: Picture This Say Taking Part In One World At Home Was Daunting.

: 04/21/2020 - 09:23
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Kildare band 'Picture This' were part of a global fundraiser for frontline healthcare workers and the World Health Organisation last weekend.

Millions of people tuned in to watch One World:Together At Home.

Lead singer Ryan Hennessy says it was pretty daunting;

Image: Picture This, vai Twitter.
 

