Senior health officials are meeting this morning to consider how any Covid-19 restrictions might be eased in two weeks' time.

There are now 15,652 confirmed cases here, of whom 817 are in Co. Kildare.

687 people have died.

A further 77 deaths were reported yesterday.

Not all of these people passed away yesterday; some were confirmed as having died of Covid 19 in posthumous testing..

But infectious diseases consultant Eoghan De Barra says the figure, while upsetting, isn’t as high as it seems.