Ceann Comhairle Shares Legal Advice That Remote Dáil Sittings Would Be Unconstitutional.

The Journal.ie reports this morning the Ceann Comhaile, Kildare South's Sean O'Feargháil, has told TDs that remote meetings ot the Dáil are unconstitutional.

Numerous TDs, including Kildare North's James Lawless, have called for ways in which the Dáil can convene, whilst maintaining social distancing, such as video conferencing.

The Houses of the Oireachtas have also invested renting the Convention Centre, at a cost of €50,000 a day, to hold Dáil sessions that observe social distancing.

The Journal.ie says Ceann Comhairle has shared legal advice from the parliamentary legal advisor, Shane Murphy.

His advice was that a virtual parliament “would not conform with the requirements of Article 15 of the Constitution”.

Within that article, it says: “The Houses of the Oireachtas shall sit in or near the City of Dublin or in such other place as they may from time to time determine.”

At present, the Dáil is sitting, but the number of deputies permitted in the chamber is restricted.