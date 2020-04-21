Kildare Senator Says "Decisive Action" Is Needed On "Illegal Encampment" On The Curragh,

A Kildare Senator says decisive action must be taken to remove the illegal encampment of caravans on the Curragh.

The encampment, comprise of around 28 caravans, is at Walsh's Hill.

Its understood that 25 caravans travelled by ferry from England recently, and have lately been joined by 3 other caravans,

Fianna Fáil Senator, Fiona O'Loughlin says “There are real concerns locally about the failure of members of this encampment to observe social distancing guidelines and according to reports, they are refusing to engage with Gardai.

“For several years, there have been ongoing issues with illegal dumping and encampments on the Curragh which completely detract from its beauty and affect the many local people who use it for leisure purposes.

“As a TD for Kildare South, I introduced the Curragh of Kildare (Amendment) Bill 2018 – a Bill to protect the Curragh from dumping and illegal encampments. It provides for the management to take action against people illegally using the land.

“The Curragh is a place of great ecological, archaeological and cultural importance and a great facility for people to use, especially those within a 2km radius at present. It should have the highest level of protection and in my view, become a national heritage site in the long term.

“In the short term, swift and decisive action must be taken to remove this illegal encampment as soon as that is possible. I understand the difficulties this poses for our Gardai and Military Police and they should be given whatever State help they require;” concluded Senator O’Loughlin.