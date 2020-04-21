UN Says The Public Services Card Discriminates Against Marginalised People.

The Public Services Card discriminates against the marginalised, according to the UN.

It's Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights says the steps required to obtain the card can be a nightmare because of the bureaucracy involved.

Philip Alston says the disadvantaged have to jump through a number of hoops to prove their identity, including providing documents which many find hard to access.

He sent a letter to the Government earlier this month expressing concerns about the PSC and asking for information about its implications.