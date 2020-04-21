K Drive

Drugs & Phones, Believed To Have Been Destined For A Prison, Seized In Cork.

: 04/21/2020 - 16:33
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Drugs and mobile phones which were believed to be destined for a prison have been seized in Co Cork.

The discovery was made in the vicinity of Mallow Court House earlier today.

In two separate searches, a woman was arrested after she was found in possession of 500 euro worth of cannabis herb.

While a second woman in her late teens was found in possession of heroin, tablets, and cannabis worth around 500 euro, and two mini phones.

Gardaí believe the drugs and phones were destined for a prisoner in custody.

