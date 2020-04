Teachers unions at primary level are calling for the establishment of a working group to look at how schools may be re-opened.

Schools closed on March 12th.

The Health Minister indicated earlier this week that he was hoping there might be a roadwork for re-opening agreed upon by May 5th.

Clem Ryan was joined on KIldare Today by John Boyle, General Secretary of the INTO and Diarmuid De Paor, General Secretary of the ASTI.

Stock image: Shutterstock