Counting Underway In Seanad By-Elections - Kildare Candidate Among 7 Seeking 2 Seats.

Counting to fill two vacant Seanad seats is underway.

The elections, in which only sitting Senators & TDs may vote, arose following the 2020 resignations of Fine Gael Senator Michael D'Arcy and Sinn Féin Senator Elisha McCallion.

There are seven candidates, including one from Kildare.

Kildare Labour County Councillor, Angela Feeney, Fine Gael's Maria Byrne, Independent Ian Marshall are contesting the seat on the Agricultural Panel.

The four candidates aiming to win the second seat, which is on the Industrial and Commercial Panel, are Fianna Fáil's Gerry Horkan, Independent Billy Lawless, Labour's Ciaran Ahern, and the Green Party chairperson Hazel Chu, who is contesting the election as an Independent.

