Listen: Author & Elite Mountain Runner Shares Her Story Of Life After The Death Of Her Husband Through Suicide.

: 21/04/2021 - 11:43
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A woman whose husband died by suicide is sharing her message of hope and resilience.

Moire O'Sullivan is an elite mountain runner, and mother of two children.

Her husband, Pete, died in December 2018, aged 49.

She has written A Quarter Glass of Milk, charting her a stark choice: "to weep forever over the glass of milk that had just spilt or get on with the quarter that was still remaining."

Moire joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of Kildare Today to share her journey.

Image: O'Brien Press

