The number of outbreaks of Covid-19 this week has dropped by 23 percent.

The latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre up to Saturday shows there were 252 new clusters of the virus nationally - down from 328 last week.

Private houses was the largest source of outbreaks with more than 160 clusters linked to the setting.

The report also shows there were 81 cases detected among the Traveller Community with 151 open clusters.

