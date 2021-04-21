Jobs Being Lost In 3 Kildare Towns With The Closure Of Carphone Warehouse Branches.

Jobs are being lost in 3 Kildare towns, and across Ireland, with the announcement by Carphone Warehouse that it is shutting its Irish operations.

In all, 400 staff are being made redundant in 80 stores

That includes at branches in Naas, Newbridge and Maynooth.

The business say it expected a change in consumer habits with people buying phones less frequently - however it expected it to occur over a long period of time with the change attributed to the pandemic.

The firm's parent company says they'll also continue selling phones and accessories through Currys PC World.

Image: Carphone Warehouse logo