The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Jobs Being Lost In 3 Kildare Towns With The Closure Of Carphone Warehouse Branches.

: 21/04/2021 - 11:53
Author: Ciara Plunkett
carphone_warehouse_logo.jpg

Jobs are being lost in 3 Kildare towns, and across Ireland, with the announcement by Carphone Warehouse that it is shutting its Irish operations.

In all, 400 staff are being made redundant in 80 stores

That includes at branches in Naas, Newbridge and Maynooth.

The business say it expected a change in consumer habits with people buying phones less frequently - however it expected it to occur over a long period of time with the change attributed to the pandemic.

The firm's parent company says they'll also continue selling phones and accessories through Currys PC World.

 

 

Image: Carphone Warehouse logo

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!