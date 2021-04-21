Listen: Moves Being Made To Protect Series Of Historic Structures In Leixlip.

Moves are now being made to protect a series of historic structures in Leixlip.

A motion before the Celbridge Leixlip Muncipal District meeting called for protects for Louisa Bridge, The Collectors House the Aqueduct on the Canal/Rye, the Roman Baths.

Kildare County Council says these, and the Thermal Spring’ and ‘Hexagonal Well’ "have now been referred to the council’s consultant Architectural Conservation Officer, for his attention and review."

Fianna Fáil Cllr., Bernard Caldwell raised the matter at the monthly meeting.

Cllr. Caldwell joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of Kildare Today to discuss all of his motions at the April meeting of the Celbridge/Leixlip MD.

Image: Leixlip/Google Maps.